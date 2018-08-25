Lowe’s Companies (LOW) Given a $130.00 Price Target by Loop Capital Analysts

Loop Capital set a $130.00 target price on Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LOW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $111.00 price target on Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Wedbush set a $92.00 price target on Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $115.00 price target on Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $111.41.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $106.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $72.53 and a fifty-two week high of $109.80. The company has a market capitalization of $86.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.32.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.05. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 71.96% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, SVP Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $1,230,760.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tdam USA Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 7,850 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,351 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,367 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 75,416 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,240,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

