Lowe’s Companies (LOW) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at SunTrust Banks

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price target raised by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price suggests a potential upside of 3.00% from the company’s current price. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q1 2020 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.14 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.41.

LOW stock opened at $106.80 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $72.53 and a 52-week high of $109.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $86.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.32.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.05. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 71.96%. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $1,230,760.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

