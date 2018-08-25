Lowe’s Companies (LOW) PT Raised to $118.00 at Deutsche Bank

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Deutsche Bank to $118.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.49% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush set a $105.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.41.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $106.80 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $72.53 and a fifty-two week high of $109.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $81.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.32.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.05. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 66.36%. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,362 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $1,230,760.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 14.0% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. MRJ Capital Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% in the first quarter. MRJ Capital Inc. now owns 60,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 27.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,599 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 7,220 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 29.8% in the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 52,479 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 12,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% in the first quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,031 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

