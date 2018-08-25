LSV Asset Management Has $13.75 Million Holdings in Newpark Resources Inc (NR)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,267,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 116,500 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Newpark Resources were worth $13,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Piermont Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 2.3% during the first quarter. Piermont Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 6.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 4.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 145,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 219,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 6,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 21.0% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 45,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 7,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NR stock opened at $10.80 on Friday. Newpark Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.35 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65. The stock has a market cap of $950.85 million, a PE ratio of 108.00 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Newpark Resources had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $236.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Newpark Resources Inc will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

NR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded Newpark Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Newpark Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

About Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling fluids products and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

