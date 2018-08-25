LTC Properties Inc (LTC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) will post $0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the lowest is $0.75. LTC Properties also reported earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full-year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover LTC Properties.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.98. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 77.94%. The company had revenue of $33.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.55 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. ValuEngine upgraded LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut LTC Properties from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. LTC Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in LTC Properties by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in LTC Properties by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 20,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in LTC Properties by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in LTC Properties by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in LTC Properties by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

LTC opened at $45.68 on Friday. LTC Properties has a 1-year low of $34.46 and a 1-year high of $49.59. The company has a current ratio of 8.26, a quick ratio of 8.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.13.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 20th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 19th. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.55%.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a self-administered real estate investment trust that primarily invests in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leaseback transactions, mortgage financing and structured finance solutions including mezzanine lending. At March 31, 2018, LTC had 203 investments located in 29 states comprising 105 assisted living communities, 97 skilled nursing centers and a behavioral health care hospital.

