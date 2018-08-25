Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

LULU has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.83.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $138.76 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $140.33. The firm has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of -0.03.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The apparel retailer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $649.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.69 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $1,210,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Mussafer sold 17,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $2,170,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 484.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 523,695 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $46,672,000 after purchasing an additional 434,157 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 45,259 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth about $819,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 11,659 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares during the period. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., an athletic apparel company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

