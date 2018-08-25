Luminex (LMNX) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media coverage about Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Luminex earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the medical instruments supplier an impact score of 47.5474788550889 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

LMNX stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.00. 268,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,765. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.31. Luminex has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $35.37.

Get Luminex alerts:

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $79.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.66 million. Luminex had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Luminex will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Luminex in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Luminex from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “$33.58” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.60.

In other Luminex news, SVP Charles J. Collins sold 17,022 shares of Luminex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $472,360.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,833.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director G Walter Loewenbaum II sold 40,797 shares of Luminex stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $1,265,930.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 491,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,240,415.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,022 shares of company stock worth $1,837,296. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

About Luminex

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, an automated multiplex-capable system.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Luminex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.