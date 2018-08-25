Mackay Shields LLC Acquires 81,700 Shares of First Bancorp (FBP)

Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 289,337 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,700 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in First Bancorp by 78.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,078 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in First Bancorp by 55.8% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 32,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in First Bancorp by 42.9% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 50,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in First Bancorp by 18.9% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 15,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in First Bancorp by 91.5% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 36,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 17,411 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FBP. Merion Capital Group raised shares of First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of First Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of First Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of First Bancorp from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

Shares of NYSE:FBP opened at $9.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $4.48 and a 1 year high of $9.06.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $150.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.60 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 6.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. It operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP).

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.