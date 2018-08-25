Mackay Shields LLC Sells 31,600 Shares of Evertec Inc (EVTC)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,600 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Evertec were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EVTC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evertec by 99.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,779,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881,373 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Evertec in the first quarter valued at $25,681,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Evertec in the second quarter valued at $21,616,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Evertec by 431.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 560,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,158,000 after buying an additional 454,758 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Evertec by 1,053.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 497,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,127,000 after buying an additional 453,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Philip E. Steurer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 123,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,022,652.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi acquired 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.41 per share, for a total transaction of $49,966.70. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,870.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Evertec from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Evertec from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Evertec from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Evertec in a report on Friday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

EVTC stock opened at $25.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Evertec Inc has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $25.13.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Evertec had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 64.95%. The business had revenue of $113.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Evertec’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Evertec Inc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Evertec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.61%.

About Evertec

EVERTEC, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean, Payment Services – Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions.

