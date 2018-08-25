Macy’s Inc (M) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.3775 per share on Monday, October 1st. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%.

Macy’s has increased its dividend by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Macy’s has a payout ratio of 38.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Macy’s to earn $3.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.51 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.8%.

M opened at $36.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $17.41 and a 1-year high of $41.99.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. analysts predict that Macy’s will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William H. Lenehan purchased 2,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.78 per share, with a total value of $74,851.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,386.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

M has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Macy’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.71 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Macy’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Macy’s from $17.41 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.61.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 4, 2018, it operated approximately 690 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's brands; 160 specialty stores under the Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, and Macy's Backstage brands in the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico; and Websites, including macys.com, bloomingdales.com, and bluemercury.com.

