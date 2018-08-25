Macy’s (M) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Shows

News coverage about Macy’s (NYSE:M) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Macy’s earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 46.463451455655 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Several brokerages recently commented on M. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $17.41 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.61.

M stock opened at $36.51 on Friday. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $17.41 and a 12-month high of $41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.79.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.20. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Macy’s will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

In other Macy’s news, Director William H. Lenehan purchased 2,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.78 per share, for a total transaction of $74,851.76. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,386.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 4, 2018, it operated approximately 690 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's brands; 160 specialty stores under the Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, and Macy's Backstage brands in the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico; and Websites, including macys.com, bloomingdales.com, and bluemercury.com.

