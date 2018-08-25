Madison Square Garden Co (MSG) Receives $313.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $319.17.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSG. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Madison Square Garden to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Imperial Capital began coverage on Madison Square Garden in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $372.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Madison Square Garden from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Macquarie upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Madison Square Garden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th.

NYSE:MSG opened at $296.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Madison Square Garden has a 52 week low of $205.22 and a 52 week high of $330.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.91, a PEG ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.44.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $318.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.32 million. Madison Square Garden had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.58) earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSG. Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,847,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,192,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Madison Square Garden by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,144,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Madison Square Garden by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,082 shares during the period. 68.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Madison Square Garden

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

