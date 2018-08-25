MAG Silver Corp (MAG) Short Interest Up 5.2% in August

MAG Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,073,245 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the July 31st total of 1,971,552 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 257,224 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days.

MAG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MAG Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. HC Wainwright set a $19.00 price target on MAG Silver and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Sunday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new position in MAG Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in MAG Silver in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in MAG Silver by 257.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 8,855 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in MAG Silver in the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MAG Silver by 124.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 8,454 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MAG opened at $7.93 on Friday. MAG Silver has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $13.09.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Juanicipio property covering 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

