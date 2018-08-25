Mainstreet Equity (MEQ) Hits New 1-Year High at $47.00

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$47.00 and last traded at C$47.00, with a volume of 400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$46.10.

Separately, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “c$45.01” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th.

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The company reported C$2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C$1.92. Mainstreet Equity had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of C$29.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$28.80 million.

About Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ)

Mainstreet Equity Corp., a real estate corporation, engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties primarily in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of mid-market rental apartment buildings in Vancouver lower mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, and Saskatoon.

