Maltese Capital Management LLC Acquires 30,100 Shares of Voya Financial Inc (VOYA)

Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 105,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares during the quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $4,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 66.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 46.7% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,087 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $49.76 on Friday. Voya Financial Inc has a one year low of $35.82 and a one year high of $55.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.46.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 27.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $238.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial Inc will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Friday, June 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.46.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance company in the United States. It operates through Retirement, Investment Management, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits segments. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual account rollover plans and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.