Maltese Capital Management LLC Has $3.97 Million Holdings in First Busey Co. (BUSE)

Maltese Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Busey were worth $3,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in First Busey by 83.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in First Busey during the first quarter worth $208,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in First Busey during the second quarter worth $209,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in First Busey during the first quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Busey by 47.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

BUSE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. BidaskClub downgraded First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First Busey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. B. Riley upped their price target on First Busey from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, FIG Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of First Busey in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. First Busey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.80.

Shares of BUSE stock opened at $32.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. First Busey Co. has a 12-month low of $27.33 and a 12-month high of $33.25.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $83.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.85 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 21.51%. analysts predict that First Busey Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 19th. First Busey’s payout ratio is presently 49.69%.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

