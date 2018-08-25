Maltese Capital Management LLC Takes Position in First Bancorp (FBNC)

Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 75,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,068,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $340,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 66,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the first quarter worth $123,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 27.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 14,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 2.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 750 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $31,792.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,244.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric P. Credle sold 6,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $263,151.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,036.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Brean Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Bancorp in a research report on Monday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. Raymond James cut shares of First Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of First Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

First Bancorp stock opened at $42.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $29.81 and a 12-month high of $43.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $67.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.24 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 26.25% and a return on equity of 10.53%. sell-side analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

