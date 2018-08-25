MAM Software Group Inc. (MAMS) Given $8.50 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of MAM Software Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $8.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.08 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given MAM Software Group an industry rank of 103 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get MAM Software Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MAMS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of MAM Software Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MAM Software Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 17th.

In other MAM Software Group news, Director Frederick Gerald Wasserman sold 5,396 shares of MAM Software Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total value of $44,301.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,230.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Austin Iv Lewis sold 122,000 shares of MAM Software Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $1,067,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 606,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,306,358.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in MAM Software Group by 19.1% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 746,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after buying an additional 119,573 shares in the last quarter. Bandera Partners LLC bought a new position in MAM Software Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,755,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in MAM Software Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MAM Software Group by 345.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 15,632 shares in the last quarter. 35.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAM Software Group stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.20. 1,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,646. MAM Software Group has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $9.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

MAM Software Group Company Profile

MAM Software Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software, information, and e-commerce and related services to businesses engaged in the automotive aftermarket in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It provides business management systems, including its proprietary software applications, implementation and training, and third-party hardware and peripherals; information products, such as an accessible catalog database related to parts, tires, labor estimates, scheduled maintenance, repair information, technical service bulletins, pricing, and product features and benefits; e-commerce and online services and products that connect manufacturers, warehouse distributors, retailers, and automotive service providers through the Internet; and customer support and consulting services comprising phone and online support, and implementation and training services.

Recommended Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MAM Software Group (MAMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MAM Software Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAM Software Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.