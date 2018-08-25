Manchester Capital Management LLC Buys 2,312 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,678,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $422,423,000 after buying an additional 468,740 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,283,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $347,713,000 after buying an additional 172,417 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,130,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,907,000 after buying an additional 320,015 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,600,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $199,224,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,094,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,704,000 after buying an additional 225,999 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

BMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Atlantic Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $58.00 price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.11.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $59.97 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a one year low of $49.96 and a one year high of $70.05. The firm has a market cap of $99.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.16%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in various therapeutic classes, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.