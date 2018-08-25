Manitex International (MNTX) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “MANITEX INTERNATIONAL INC is a leading provider of engineered lifting solutions including boom trucks, cranes, rough terrain forklifts, and special mission oriented vehicles. Through their subsidiaries, they manufacture and market a comprehensive line of boom trucks and sign cranes. Their boom trucks and crane products are primarily used in industrial projects, energy exploration and infrastructure development, including roads, bridges, and commercial construction. The Manitex Liftking subsidiary, which includes the Noble forklift product line, manufactures and sells a complete line of rough terrain forklifts and special mission oriented vehicles, as well as other specialized carriers, heavy material handling transporters and steel mill equipment. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MNTX. ValuEngine upgraded Manitex International from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. TheStreet upgraded Manitex International from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th.

MNTX stock opened at $10.88 on Friday. Manitex International has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $224.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.40 and a beta of 1.45.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Manitex International had a positive return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.05 million. analysts expect that Manitex International will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert S. Gigliotti sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total value of $51,524.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Manitex International by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 27,949 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manitex International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,525,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Manitex International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Manitex International by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 387,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Manitex International by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 101,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 27,228 shares in the last quarter. 55.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It offers boom trucks and crane products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development, including roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

