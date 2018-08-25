Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 60.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,727 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,853,688 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,170,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,511 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,014,540 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $610,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,241 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,364,599 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $518,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,275 shares in the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 31,204.1% during the 1st quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 1,341,066 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $74,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,253,065 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $180,252,000 after purchasing an additional 869,659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $67.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.56 and a twelve month high of $69.28. The company has a market capitalization of $97.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.57.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The wireless technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.30. QUALCOMM had a positive return on equity of 19.06% and a negative net margin of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.61%.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. ValuEngine raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on QUALCOMM to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. BidaskClub raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 26th. Cowen assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.34.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 1,052 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $62,646.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,265.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 789 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total value of $44,617.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,998 shares in the company, valued at $452,286.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,669 shares of company stock worth $159,760. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

