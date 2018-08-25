Mark W. Joslin Sells 13,000 Shares of Pool Co. (POOL) Stock

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) insider Mark W. Joslin sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.28, for a total value of $2,109,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,295,679.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $160.96 on Friday. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.25 and a fifty-two week high of $163.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.08). Pool had a return on equity of 82.52% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 13th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.11%.

POOL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Pool in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Pool from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.60.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Pool by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 230,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,929,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pool by 138.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 12,017 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 6,968 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pool by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in North America, Europe, South America, and Australia. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and landscape products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

