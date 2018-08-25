Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC) Given a $158.00 Price Target by Nomura Analysts

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) received a $158.00 price objective from research analysts at Nomura in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nomura’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VAC. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.61 price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Friday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.07.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $124.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1-year low of $107.17 and a 1-year high of $154.14.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $594.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.15 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen P. Weisz bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $108.43 per share, for a total transaction of $379,505.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,519,243.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen P. Weisz bought 4,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $117.86 per share, for a total transaction of $478,275.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $672,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2,436.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 12,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 12,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. It operates through three segments: North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company also develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership and related products under The Ritz-Carlton Destination Club brand; and holds right to develop, market, and sell ownership residential products under The Ritz-Carlton Residences brand.

