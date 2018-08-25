Martin Kearney Birmingham Purchases 1,500 Shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (FISI) Stock

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) CEO Martin Kearney Birmingham bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.95 per share, with a total value of $47,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,319,442.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of FISI traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $32.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.65 and a fifty-two week high of $34.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.54 million, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.06.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.24%. The business had revenue of $38.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.30 million. equities research analysts predict that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 13th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FISI. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Financial Institutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Financial Institutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Financial Institutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Financial Institutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Financial Institutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

FISI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Financial Institutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Financial Institutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.38.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

