Martingale Asset Management L P Buys 2,306 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 178,782 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $7,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRNT. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Verint Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,104,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 102.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 867,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,966,000 after buying an additional 438,832 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,182,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 46.1% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 556,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,724,000 after buying an additional 175,800 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 14.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,194,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,978,000 after buying an additional 150,409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Verint Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub cut Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Imperial Capital boosted their target price on Verint Systems from $47.00 to $49.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verint Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.70.

VRNT opened at $49.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.53. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.10 and a 52-week high of $49.30. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $291.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions and value-added services worldwide. Its Customer Engagement Solutions segment provides automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, digital feedback, email engagement, employee desktop, enterprise feedback, financial compliance, full-time recording, gamification, identity analytics, internal communities, knowledge management, mobile workforce, performance management, robotic process automation, social analytics, speech and text analytics, virtual assistant, voice self-service, voice self-service fraud detection, Web/mobile self-service, work manager, and workforce management solutions.

