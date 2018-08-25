Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 3,101 Shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (CHDN)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its holdings in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 12.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,101 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $6,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 11,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. 70.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHDN. ValuEngine lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $332.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $317.00 price objective on shares of Churchill Downs and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $282.70 on Friday. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $191.60 and a 1-year high of $314.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by $0.28. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The firm had revenue of $379.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.81 EPS. Churchill Downs’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, TwinSpires, and Other Investments segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 11 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 12 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

