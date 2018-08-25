Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 92,929 Shares of KLA-Tencor Corp (KLAC)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its holdings in KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 92,929 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in KLA-Tencor were worth $7,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 18,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on KLAC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of KLA-Tencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of KLA-Tencor from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of KLA-Tencor from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of KLA-Tencor from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLA-Tencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA-Tencor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.33.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $115.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.61. KLA-Tencor Corp has a twelve month low of $90.08 and a twelve month high of $123.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. KLA-Tencor had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 88.65%. KLA-Tencor’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. equities research analysts expect that KLA-Tencor Corp will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. KLA-Tencor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 1,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $179,119.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,569.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.31, for a total transaction of $444,058.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,614 shares of company stock worth $3,827,549. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

