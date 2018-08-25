Masonite International (DOOR) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DOOR. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masonite International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Masonite International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Masonite International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Masonite International from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.67.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Shares of DOOR opened at $66.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.51. Masonite International has a twelve month low of $58.40 and a twelve month high of $75.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.19.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. Masonite International had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $566.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Masonite International will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George A. Lorch sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.64, for a total value of $878,592.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,567,188.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $298,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,261.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOOR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masonite International by 773.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its position in shares of Masonite International by 153.8% in the first quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the second quarter worth $209,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in shares of Masonite International by 25.4% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masonite International by 30.6% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.