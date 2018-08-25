Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys 7,860 Shares of Chevron Co. (CVX)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,860 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 1.4% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Chevron were worth $17,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III boosted its position in Chevron by 4.5% during the first quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 30,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Chevron by 1.6% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 298,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,016,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 21.7% in the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 73,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,366,000 after buying an additional 13,097 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Chevron by 11.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,728,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $196,613,000 after buying an additional 182,810 shares during the period. 65.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CVX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Chevron from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Mizuho began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Friday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 price objective on Chevron and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.49.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $119.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $225.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.08. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $107.04 and a 1-year high of $133.88.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $42.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.62 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 7.87%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.08%.

In other news, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.20, for a total transaction of $589,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $589,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

