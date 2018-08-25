Matrix AI Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $35.38 Million (MAN)

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 25th. During the last seven days, Matrix AI Network has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Matrix AI Network has a market capitalization of $35.38 million and approximately $3.45 million worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Matrix AI Network token can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00003499 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, CoinEgg, DEx.top and LBank.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.80 or 0.00857568 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002932 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001540 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00001474 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00011455 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00011744 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00012611 BTC.

Matrix AI Network Token Profile

Matrix AI Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Matrix AI Network’s official website is www.matrixchain.io. Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Matrix AI Network

Matrix AI Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Ethfinex, DDEX, Kucoin, HADAX, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, LBank, Gate.io and DEx.top. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matrix AI Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matrix AI Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Matrix AI Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

