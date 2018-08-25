Maxim Group Analysts Give Net 1 UEPS Technologies (UEPS) a $24.00 Price Target

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) received a $24.00 target price from stock analysts at Maxim Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 172.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on UEPS. BidaskClub cut shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Get Net 1 UEPS Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:UEPS opened at $8.81 on Thursday. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $500.96 million, a P/E ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.87.

In related news, Director Alfred T. Mockett purchased 20,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.63 per share, with a total value of $179,417.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,224.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alfred T. Mockett purchased 6,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $51,765.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,931.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 224.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 700,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,358,000 after buying an additional 484,253 shares during the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the second quarter worth $237,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the second quarter worth $233,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the second quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,219,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,149,000 after buying an additional 37,623 shares during the last quarter. 58.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Company Profile

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides payment solutions, transaction processing services, and financial technologies to various industries in South Africa, South Korea, and internationally. The company develops and markets transaction processing solutions that comprise its smart card-based alternative payment system for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies, and for mobile transaction channels.

Further Reading: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Net 1 UEPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Net 1 UEPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.