McDermott International Inc (MDR) Stake Lowered by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its position in shares of McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 886,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,266,802 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.93% of McDermott International worth $17,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of McDermott International by 60.2% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDermott International by 549.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 7,827 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDermott International during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDermott International during the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of McDermott International during the second quarter valued at about $226,000.

In other McDermott International news, SVP Scott Munro sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $40,207.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,270 shares in the company, valued at $630,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MDR opened at $19.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. McDermott International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $27.21.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. McDermott International had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business’s revenue was up 119.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that McDermott International Inc will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of McDermott International from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “$17.66” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of McDermott International from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of McDermott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McDermott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of McDermott International from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “$17.66” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDermott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.18.

McDermott International Company Profile

McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, front-end engineering and design, and module fabrication services for upstream field developments. It operates through three segments: the Americas, Europe and Africa; the Middle East; and Asia. The company delivers fixed and floating production facilities, pipeline installations, and subsea systems from concept to commissioning for offshore and subsea oil and gas projects.

