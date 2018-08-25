Medtronic (MDT) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Medtronic posted better-than-expected numbers in its first-quarter fiscal 2019. All major business groups contributed to solid top-line growth at CER, which highlighted sustainability across groups and regions, in addition to displaying successful achievement of synergy targets. We are encouraged by the company’s solid growth trend in the United States after adjusting for the divestitures as well as healthy global acceptance of its advanced therapies. Also, gradually stabilizing CRHF market holds promise. The company is also focusing on geographical diversification of its businesses. Medtronic is highly positive about its foray into the $1 billion standalone CGM market with its Guardian Connect. Yet, escalating costs and expenses continue to weigh on Medtronic’s bottom line. The company’s 2019 guidance remains conservative on apprehension of significant currency headwind.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Medtronic from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Leerink Swann increased their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Medtronic to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Medtronic from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.92.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $95.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94. Medtronic has a one year low of $76.41 and a one year high of $96.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 8,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $773,566.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 145,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $13,899,452.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 190,680 shares in the company, valued at $18,209,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,954 shares of company stock worth $15,675,013 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDT. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 15.5% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 25,461 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $5,522,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,227,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $339,117,000 after buying an additional 161,270 shares during the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 20,443 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 44,868 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after buying an additional 4,319 shares during the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

