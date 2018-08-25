Memetic / PepeCoin Price Up 10.5% Over Last 7 Days (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0614 or 0.00000913 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, CoinExchange, Bittrex and Cryptopia. In the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded up 10.5% against the dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $1.42 million and $3,705.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $144.12 or 0.02143252 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010512 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000640 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004401 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001899 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000087 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000037 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002553 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 23,501,269 coins and its circulating supply is 23,134,017 coins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

Memetic / PepeCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

