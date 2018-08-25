Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Mercadolibre by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Mercadolibre to $376.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Mercadolibre from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $356.92.

In other news, Director Meyer Malka purchased 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $301.40 per share, for a total transaction of $4,973,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,791.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $367.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.17 and a beta of 2.04. Mercadolibre Inc has a 12 month low of $217.06 and a 12 month high of $417.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $335.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.98 million. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 4.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Mercadolibre Inc will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc hosts online commerce platforms in Latin America. It offers MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce service for businesses and individuals to list items and conduct their sales and purchases online in a fixed-price or auction-based format. The company's Marketplace platform enables commerce through online classifieds for motor vehicles, vessels, aircraft, services, and real estate; and Internet users to browse through various products that are listed on its Website and to register with MercadoLibre to list and purchase items and services.

