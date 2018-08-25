Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Holdings Trimmed by RWC Asset Management LLP

RWC Asset Management LLP lessened its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 8.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 352,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,426 shares during the quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $21,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 43,221,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,154,000 after buying an additional 15,932,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,626,000. HealthCor Management L.P. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 464.2% during the 4th quarter. HealthCor Management L.P. now owns 3,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,453,000 after buying an additional 3,208,720 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 175.8% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,524,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,446,000 after buying an additional 2,883,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 303.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 3,040,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,636,000 after buying an additional 2,287,728 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. TheStreet raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 target price on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.24.

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 29,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $1,904,361.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,608,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Adam H. Schechter sold 134,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $8,179,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,100,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 396,393 shares of company stock valued at $25,235,061. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK opened at $69.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $186.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.83 and a 12-month high of $70.25.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 32.68% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.24%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.