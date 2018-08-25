MFA Finl Inc/SH (MFA) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MFA Finl Inc/SH (NYSE:MFA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “MFA Mortgage Investments, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the business of investing in mortgage-backed securities. The company also has indirect investment in Lealand Place, a multifamily apartment property located in Lawrenceville, Georgia. In addition, it provides investment advisory services to a third-party institution with respect to their MBS portfolio investments. “

MFA has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of MFA Finl Inc/SH from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of MFA Finl Inc/SH from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Compass Point set a $8.00 price objective on shares of MFA Finl Inc/SH and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MFA Finl Inc/SH currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.44.

Shares of NYSE:MFA opened at $7.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.41. MFA Finl Inc/SH has a 1 year low of $6.72 and a 1 year high of $8.90.

MFA Finl Inc/SH (NYSE:MFA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $49.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.57 million. MFA Finl Inc/SH had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 77.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that MFA Finl Inc/SH will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. MFA Finl Inc/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFA. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MFA Finl Inc/SH by 6.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,784,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,440,000 after acquiring an additional 112,596 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in MFA Finl Inc/SH by 14.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,433,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,911,000 after acquiring an additional 685,514 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in MFA Finl Inc/SH by 13.0% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 8,720,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,523 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in MFA Finl Inc/SH by 14.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 755,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after acquiring an additional 97,882 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in MFA Finl Inc/SH by 35.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 9,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

MFA Finl Inc/SH Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

