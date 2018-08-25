Michael C. Gazmarian Sells 35,900 Shares of Insteel Industries Inc (IIIN) Stock

Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) VP Michael C. Gazmarian sold 35,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $1,442,103.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,086.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of IIIN stock opened at $40.01 on Friday. Insteel Industries Inc has a 1 year low of $23.50 and a 1 year high of $43.78. The firm has a market cap of $763.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 2.22.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $126.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global X Management Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 10,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $1,046,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 94,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after buying an additional 33,524 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,336,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,640,000 after buying an additional 14,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

IIIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Insteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Sidoti lowered Insteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company markets prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

