Michael D. Fleisher Sells 4,520 Shares of Wayfair Inc (W) Stock

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 4,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.12, for a total transaction of $547,462.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE W opened at $128.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of -45.90 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. Wayfair Inc has a 1 year low of $55.33 and a 1 year high of $134.22.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Wayfair had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 31,507.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. analysts expect that Wayfair Inc will post -5.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on W. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 30th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Wayfair to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 41,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the period. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers approximately 10 million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers a selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, such as Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, DwellStudio, Perigold, and Birch Lane.

