Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP) Stake Lowered by Robecosam AG

Robecosam AG reduced its stake in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 75.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the period. Robecosam AG’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 9,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 34,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 73,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 46,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 23,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,998 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $337,151.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,791.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,887 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $159,130.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $86.98 on Friday. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.33 and a 52 week high of $104.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.364 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 20th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 28.13%.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.76.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

