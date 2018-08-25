Micron Technology (MU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Micron is expected to keep gaining from the DRAM boom which is here to stay, at least in the near term. Additionally, growing adoption of SSD from PC manufacturers and data-center operators will further boost the top-line. Furthermore, we are positive about the company’s strategy of enhancing capabilities through acquisitions which are likely to enhance its top-line performance over the long run. Estimates have been going up ahead of the company’s Q4 earnings release. The company has positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters. Notably, the stock has outperformed the S&P 500 index in the year to date period. However, increasing competition in the industry remains a concern for the company. The merger of Western Digital and SanDisk also sounds an alarm bell for the company, as the combined entity will capture a large share of the SSD technology market.”

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MU. ValuEngine downgraded Micron Technology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Micron Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Cowen raised their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Micron Technology to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.83.

NASDAQ MU opened at $50.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.61. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $64.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.76 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 51.12% and a net margin of 43.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 16.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Micron Technology news, Director Robert E. Switz sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total transaction of $4,000,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,414,508.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven L. Thorsen, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $2,203,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,995,879.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,604,100. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $104,000. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 100.0% during the first quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 2,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 411.8% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 199,900.0% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 7,994.3% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc provides semiconductor systems worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers DDR3 and DDR4 DRAM products for computers, servers, networking devices, communications equipment, consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial applications; lower power DRAM products for smartphones, tablets, automotive, laptop computers, and other mobile consumer device applications; DDR2 DRAM and DDR DRAM, GDDR5 and GDDR5X DRAM, SDRAM, and RLDRAM products for networking devices, servers, consumer electronics, communications equipment, computer peripherals, and automotive and industrial applications, as well as for computer memory upgrades; and hybrid memory cube semiconductor memory devices.

