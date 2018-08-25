Middleby (MIDD) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.16

News stories about Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Middleby earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 47.9137415135522 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis's scoring:

NASDAQ MIDD opened at $119.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.73. Middleby has a 1 year low of $98.06 and a 1 year high of $138.89.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $668.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.88 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Middleby will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MIDD. BidaskClub raised Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Middleby from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Wellington Shields raised Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Middleby from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.57.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers cooking and warming equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

