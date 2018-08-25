Mimecast Ltd (MIME) CFO Peter Andrew James Campbell Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) CFO Peter Andrew James Campbell sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total value of $154,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 224,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,675,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Peter Andrew James Campbell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 23rd, Peter Andrew James Campbell sold 4,000 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.63, for a total value of $166,520.00.

On Monday, July 16th, Peter Andrew James Campbell sold 30,000 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $1,262,700.00.

On Monday, July 2nd, Peter Andrew James Campbell sold 28,516 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $1,166,304.40.

On Friday, June 22nd, Peter Andrew James Campbell sold 4,000 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $174,400.00.

On Monday, June 18th, Peter Andrew James Campbell sold 37,333 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $1,598,599.06.

Mimecast stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.39. 241,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,199. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Mimecast Ltd has a twelve month low of $25.12 and a twelve month high of $46.87. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.84 and a beta of 0.08.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Mimecast had a negative return on equity of 11.41% and a negative net margin of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Mimecast Ltd will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Stephens increased their price objective on Mimecast from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Mimecast from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Mimecast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Mimecast from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Insight Holdings Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mimecast during the 2nd quarter worth about $391,814,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Mimecast by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,023,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,408,000 after acquiring an additional 17,156 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Mimecast by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,411,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,184,000 after acquiring an additional 147,590 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Mimecast by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,278,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,695,000 after purchasing an additional 161,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mimecast by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,206,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,705,000 after purchasing an additional 382,777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

