Minerals Technologies (MTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Minerals Technologies Inc. is a resource- and technology-based company that develops, produces and markets worldwide a broad range of specialty mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products and related systems and services. The Company has five reportable segments: Specialty Minerals, Refractories, Performance Materials, Construction Technologies and Energy Services. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th.

NYSE MTX opened at $68.45 on Friday. Minerals Technologies has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $80.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.23.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $464.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Minerals Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Minerals Technologies will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Minerals Technologies news, Director Franklin Feder purchased 450 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.10 per share, with a total value of $33,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,795. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas W. Mayger sold 9,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $692,701.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,531,059.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTX. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 24,599.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 929,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,260,000 after purchasing an additional 926,177 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,914,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,971,000 after purchasing an additional 190,711 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 17.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 859,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,526,000 after purchasing an additional 125,518 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 7.4% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,522,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,695,000 after purchasing an additional 105,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 6.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,594,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,173,000 after purchasing an additional 99,153 shares in the last quarter. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

