Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,464 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $4,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 26,096 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,998,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at about $555,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 130,546 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $15,274,000 after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares during the period. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $120.82 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $115.00 target price on NXP Semiconductors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.80.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $91.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.72. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 52 week low of $86.67 and a 52 week high of $125.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 16.24%. equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

