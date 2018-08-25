Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 12,157 Shares of GGP Inc (GGP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in GGP Inc (NYSE:GGP) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 190,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,157 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in GGP were worth $3,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GGP by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,632,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,469,000 after buying an additional 4,162,699 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in GGP by 2.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,671,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,335,000 after purchasing an additional 273,787 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in GGP during the first quarter worth approximately $135,743,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in GGP by 4.5% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,588,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,602,000 after purchasing an additional 284,346 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in GGP by 5.4% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,554,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,662,000 after purchasing an additional 286,851 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GGP alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GGP in a research report on Friday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GGP in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised GGP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. ValuEngine cut GGP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $22.00 target price on GGP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. GGP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Shares of GGP stock opened at $21.93 on Friday. GGP Inc has a 12 month low of $18.83 and a 12 month high of $24.23. The company has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

GGP (NYSE:GGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). GGP had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 24.46%. The business had revenue of $583.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that GGP Inc will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GGP Company Profile

GGP Inc is an S&P 500 company focused exclusively on owning, managing, leasing and redeveloping high-quality retail properties throughout the United States. GGP is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, and publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol GGP.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GGP Inc (NYSE:GGP).

Receive News & Ratings for GGP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GGP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.