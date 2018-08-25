Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stake in Monster Beverage Corp (MNST)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 77.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,876 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $3,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MNST. State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 121,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 25.0% during the second quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 22.9% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.6% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 15,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.5% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 74,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MNST opened at $60.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.34. Monster Beverage Corp has a twelve month low of $47.61 and a twelve month high of $70.21.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Corp will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MNST. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.94.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages, soda, and its concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, and non-carbonated energy shakes primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations; and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

