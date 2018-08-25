MKM Partners Reiterates $41.00 Price Target for Urban Outfitters (URBN)

MKM Partners set a $41.00 price target on Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm currently has a hold rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $45.00 price target on shares of Urban Outfitters and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Urban Outfitters has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.77.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $45.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.46. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $20.18 and a twelve month high of $52.50.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $992.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.19 million. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.40%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joel S. Lawson III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total value of $456,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 7,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $359,919.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,777 shares of company stock worth $1,694,720 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,459,000. Sib LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sib LLC now owns 201,038 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,956,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth about $6,025,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,113 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,295,000 after buying an additional 16,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 11,553 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc, a lifestyle products and services company, engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company retails women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28 under the Urban Outfitters brand; and women's casual apparel and accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty products for women aged 28 to 45 under the Anthropologie brand.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.