Molecular Templates (MTEM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Molecular Templates Inc. is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation immunotoxins called Engineered Toxin Bodies for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. Molecular Templates Inc., formerly known as Threshold Pharmaceuticals Inc., is headquartered in Austin, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Molecular Templates from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th.

Molecular Templates stock opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Molecular Templates has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $13.25.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.61. Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 509.53% and a negative return on equity of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter. equities research analysts anticipate that Molecular Templates will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Molecular Templates during the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. Nexthera Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Molecular Templates during the second quarter worth approximately $902,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 26.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 177,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 37,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 168.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 71,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 44,673 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 299.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 579,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 434,249 shares during the period. 21.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and B-cell lymphoma.

