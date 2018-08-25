Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,008 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $3,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $4,657,000. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $1,130,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 30.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $5,658,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 21.4% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 882,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,393,000 after acquiring an additional 155,214 shares during the last quarter.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

In related news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.81, for a total transaction of $126,182.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.24, for a total value of $176,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,094 shares of company stock worth $936,106 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.62.

NYSE MOH opened at $138.09 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.66 and a twelve month high of $141.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $1.99. Molina Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 23.01% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($4.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.